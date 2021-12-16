Lamborghini recalls a single Aventador SVJ in the US: here's why

Lamborghini has issued a recall for a single 2021 Aventador SVJ Roadster in the US over a fire risk.

A recall notice published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) states that the screws used on the connection of the heat exchanger oil lines could have been improperly torqued during the car's assembly process. This can cause the oil lines to detach and leak oil, which could come in contact with hot components of the vehicle, and increase the risk of a fire.

The investigation by Lamborghini started in September following a field report of the fire risk on the Aventador SVJ. It determined that an issue on the production line meant there was no confirmation on whether the torque value on the screws of the heat exchanger oil lines met production specifications.

The Aventador SVJ Roadster in question was built on March 15, 2021. But there are three others outside of the US which are also being recalled, although details aren't clear as to where these are.

The Italian automaker will notify the owners of the vehicles and tell them to arrange an appointment with an authorised Lamborghini dealer. The technicians will check the mounting of the heat exchanger feed and return oil lines and rework it if necessary and for free.

This isn’t the first time the Aventador SVJ has been recalled. Just this year, Lamborghini recalled 221 examples after it determined that the engine cover could open while the car was being driven.