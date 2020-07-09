Lamborghini's brand new $6 million hybrid has already sold out

Late last year, Lamborghini whipped the covers off its most powerful car ever, the extremely limited Sian. As well as being the brand's most powerful car, it is also the first hybrid, as it uses a mild hybrid system to boost power.

Unsurprisingly, the exotic Italian manufacturer has followed the Sián coupe up with a topless version, that's even more limited than the 63 coupes produced. Just 19 of these bad boys will ever see the light of day.

If this already sounds like your cup of tea, we've got some bad news for you — all 19 Sián Roadsters have already been accounted for, likely sold to Lamborghini collectors that missed out on the coupe.

Just like the Sián coupe, the Roadster draws power from a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 that's paired with a 48-volt mild hybrid system. This enormous lump makes a hefty 601kW, and is enough to propel the car to 100km/h in less than 2.9 seconds.

According to Lamborghini, certain design elements of the Sián were inspired by the iconic Countach with its incredibly sharp angles. This is seen in the hexagonal taillights, and the “Periscopio” line behind the driver and passenger seats.

Another addition to the Roadster is the pair of aero wings mounted above the rear wheels. These are made from patented temperature-sensitive materials that draw heat from the exhaust system.

While the main point of the hybrid system may be to add power to the V12, the Sián is also able to operate at low speeds on electric power alone. Drivers would use this for reversing and parking.

At the heart of this system is a supercapacitor, which Lamborghini claims is three times more powerful and lighter than a standard lithium-ion battery. This gives the Sian a power to weight ratio of 2kg/hp, something that's extremely impressive for a hybrid.