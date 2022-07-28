Lamborghini's gravel-bashing Huracan Sterrato might be the coolest supercar yet

Supercars are supposed to be treasured. Low-slung, made from expensive materials and adorned with delicate aerodynamic elements, exotic cars are famously fragile when taken outside their natural environment.

Normally found parked outside high-end hotels or restaurants, cruising scenic routes, or on a race track, exotic supercars are almost never seen on dirt.

Which is something Lamborghini looks set to change with the Huracan Sterrato.

Pitched as the antidote to exotic cars protected from the elements in hermetically sealed chambers, the Sterrato is shaping up as a supercar capable of going places previously off-limits to mid-engine machines.

Places with no traffic jams, no speed limits, and no highway patrol.

Powered by the same 5.2-litre V10-engine as the regular Lamborghini Huracan, the Sterrato is stacked with modifications for off-road adventure. It rides on taller suspension with dramatically increased ground clearance. Underbody armour protects the car’s chassis, and wider bodywork allows the fitment of fat all-terrain rubber.

A roof-mounted intake should help the motor breathe fresh air, while guards front of low-mounted side vents reduce the risk of radiators being punctured by stones.

Fog lights and roof-mounted cargo rails add to its appeal.

Lamborghini has not officially announced that the off-road Huracan will go on sale, but it has released multiple teaser videos and photos pointing to a production model since the concept first appeared in 2019.

The Rambo Lambo could be joined by a rally-ready version of Porsche’s 911. Porsche flirted with a high-riding version of the previous 991-generation version of its benchmark coupe, before pulling the pin on a production version.

- News.com.au