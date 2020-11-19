Lamborghini's new Huracan STO is a supercar for Instagram influencers

From the Hollywood-inspired trailer, to the wild wings and Gulf livery colours, it's obvious that Lamborghini has a target audience in mind with its latest 'Super Sports Car'.

Unveiled overnight, the Huracan-based STO has been marketed as a race car for the road, inspired by the Super Trofeo racer, but we can imagine that it will resonate more with Instagram's elite.

Click here to view all Lamborghini Huracan listings on DRIVEN

Starting with the exterior, the Super Trofeo's influence is obvious, from the vented bonnet to the enormous rear wing and roof scoop that runs down to the louvers covering the rear window.

While these all might be additions that improve the Huracan's prowess on the track, they're also modifications that can be seen on almost every single Huracan starring on YouTube.

But all influencer jokes aside, the STO sounds like it can back up these wild aesthetics with even more impressive performance once it hits the tarmac.

Using the same 5.2-litre V10 that's found in the Huracan EVO, the STO produces a hefty 470kW and 565Nm, which is sent exclusively to the rear wheels through a seven-speed transmission.

When you combine these figures with the fact that the STO tips the scales at 1338kg, you get an idea of just how fast it is. It will do 0-100km/h in three seconds, and 0-200km/h in nine seconds before topping out at 310km/h.

As you'd expect from a track-focused Lambo, the STO gets stiffer suspension a better pedal-to-throttle feel, sharper steering (thanks to a rear-wheel steering system) and a better overall engine sound.

On the inside, you'll find a lot of carbon fibre and Alcantara. You'll also go without door handles as it's a race car, and get four-point safety belts.

STO deliveries are set to start early next year, and buyers will have to pay a hefty premium over the EVO model to get their hands on one. Over in America, this STO starts at US$327,838, which is a significant hike over the EVO's US$261,274 price tag. For context, an EVO starts at $395,000 in New Zealand.