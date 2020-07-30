Lamborghini's new multi-million dollar hypercar comes with an awkward catch

For years, Lamborghini has been building incredibly fast cars that go on the road and the track, but the new Essenza SCV12 won't be able to go on any roads, or even come home with you for that matter.

Limited to only 40 units, the SCV12 is the most powerful Lamborghini V12 of all time, but just like Ferrari's infamous programme surrounding the XX track cars, Lamborghini demands that the cars are stored at its facility.

As a spiritual successor of legendary Lambos like the Miura Jota and Diablo GTR, this Essenza SCV12 is easily the most extreme car that Lamborghini has ever sold, and has a power figure to back this up.

618kW is the magic number that comes from the 6.5-litre V12 situated in the mid-section of the car, and while you won't find any turbochargers bumping up this power figure, the Essenza reportedly makes use of "aero-dynamic supercharging".

According to Lamborghini, those massive air intakes on the bonnet funnel cool air through the bumper, and send it over the windscreen to the roof scoop. This inherently builds pressure in the intake manifold, forcing more air into the engine, effectively doing the work of a supercharger. So basically, the faster the SCV12 goes, the more power it makes.

As well as using aerodynamics to boost power, it also uses it in more traditional ways, and boasts better aero efficiency and downforce than a GT3 car. All the wings and bumpers work to produce a massive 1200kg worth of downforce at 300km/h.

Interestingly, the V12 engine sends power exclusively to the rear wheels through the six-speed sequential transmission. This move would contribute considerably to the SVC12's impressive curb weight of just 1300kg.

On the inside, the cabin looks like something right out of GT3, with a Formula 1-inspired steering wheel, and a full Alcantara interior. While Lamborghini didn't have to, it went the extra mile and developed the SCV12 to comply with FIA prototype safety regulations.

Unfortunately a price wasn't released publically, but this might be the best example of the old "if you have to ask" adage. And although Lamborghini might be holding onto the SCV12, owners who purchase the cars can attend events at race tracks around the world. Private jet not included.