Lamborghini's new SC20 is a wild speedster money can't buy

For years now, roadster versions of supercars have been popular due to the laid back look, but how do you make a supercar look even more chill? Take off the windscreen as well as the roof, obviously.

We're not quite sure what sparked this sudden interest in speedsters across the supercar segment, but almost every brand offers one now, with Lamborghini being the latest to join the party.

To be fair, Lamborghini first built an Aventador-based speedster back in 2012 with the Aventador J, but just like that one, there's only going to be one SC20 built.

As this SC20 is road legal in some parts of the world, Lamborghini decided to bring down its power from the SCV12, and give it just 566kW and 720Nm. Still, these are two mammoth figures, and the 6.5-litre V12 sends them to all four wheels through a seven-speed ISR transmission.

As you would expect of a one-off supercar of this calibre, almost every single panel on the SC20 is made from carbon fibre, including the dash. Every panel was designed with aerodynamics in mind, meaning that there's optimum airflow at all speeds, and it's comfortable for both driver and passenger.

“Two years after the SC18 Alston, the SC20 was a new, intriguing challenge. The chief sources of inspiration were the Diablo VT Roadster, Aventador J, Veneno Roadster and Concept S, and the result is a dramatic combination of creativity and racing attitude,” said Lamborghini Centro Stile design boss, Mitja Borket.

You'll notice that the large front splitter and hood vents take inspiration from the Huracan GT3 EVO, and the sides resemble those of the Essenza SCV12. At the back, the SC20 features a large carbon fibre wing that can be adjusted to the driver's liking.

“The SC20 is a combination of sophisticated engineering, Italian craftsmanship, sportiness and advanced design. It is also an example of applying our V12 engine and carbon fiber to a radical open-top vehicle that unmistakably carries the Lamborghini DNA,” added Lamborghini CTO, Maurizio Reggiani.

Unfortunately, this SC20 was built by Lamborghini for one lucky customer, meaning that it will probably never go up for sale. Even if it eventually did, we would expect an exclusive speedster like this to sell in the $4-5 million region.