Lamborghini's revived Countach leaked ahead of official release

Automotive brands reviving old nameplates with new models is nothing new, most notably, we recently saw it with Toyota and the Supra. But how about a legendary supercar? That's a little different.

Lamborghini has taken the task upon itself to revive the Countach, and like always, the internet has managed to get its hands on a set of images ahead of the official reveal.

As expected, this new Countach is based on the Aventador, but more specifically, the Sian FKP 37. This is the brand's first plug-in hybrid supercar, and this powertrain is expected to carry over into the Countach.

On the styling front, it's obvious that Lamborghini took some cues from the original Countach, but has decided to modernise the overall look.

Rectangle headlights and the triangle air intakes down the side are two examples of this at play, as well as the louvres on the rear window and quad exit exhaust.

While we're yet to get any details of the powertrain, we can expect that it uses the same plug-in hybrid/V12 combination as the Sian. This is backed up by its supposed 'Countach LPI 800-4' moniker.

The Sian makes use of a 6.5-litre V12 that's paired with a 25kW electric motor. The combined output sits at 602kW, and it will hit 100km/h from a standing start in just 2.8 seconds.