Lamborghini's sustainability initiative gives leather off-cuts a new life

An Italian fashion enterprise, Cartiera, has partnered with Lamborghini to create a range of sustainable bags and other accessories.

Cartiera originates from Emilia-Romagna, the same region of Northern Italy as the automakers, so the collaboration is a great way to utilise local sustainability, while bringing their products to the world.

The partnership will allow Lamborghini to avoid throwing away scraps of leather that are left over from the production line, as Cartiera uses the reclaimed leather and other fabrics to create the fashion pieces.

The "Upcycled Leather Project," as it's called, will begin with four products: a tote bag, a smartphone case, a card holder, and a key fob. All of which are customised with the Automobili Lamborghini shield logo.

Customers can either choose a colour, or select the "non-choice" option, which randomly selects the colour based on what's available. The colour options will be dependant on what is recovered from Lamborghini.

In 2020, Lamborghini started two other recycling projects, which allowed the company to divert up to 56% of certain waste from landfills and breathe new life into them.

Leather has always been a concern for environmentalists. And automotive leather in particular has been linked to illegal farming operations in Brazil which leads to the deforestation of the Amazon rain forest.

Lamborghini’s recycled leather goods are available on it's online store and at select Lamborghini dealers.