Lamborghini to launch first EV in 2027 or 2028

Lamborghini chief executive, Stephan Winkelmann, has confirmed the brand will launch it's first all-electric vehicle, and it's set to hit the market in either 2027 or 2028.

The automakers have big plans for the coming decade, with the confirmation earlier this year that the Lamborghini range will expand to include four models: two super sports cars and two “more versatile vehicles,” which we expect will mean a second-generation Urus and a mystery model that Winkelmann has said he wants to have two doors.

During a recent interview, Winkelmann said that Lamborghini’s future super sports cars will be plug-in hybrids before an all-electric model arrives. He also expressed hope that synthetic fuels could extend the life of internal combustion engines.

“The legislator will tell us what we are allowed to do from 2030 onwards”, says Winkelmann when asked if internal combustion engines would be phased out by 2030.

“And on the other hand, we hope that there will be an opportunity for synthetic fuel – which is then CO2 neutral – to be as big enough, or distributed enough in a high quantity, that we have a capillarity, which we can also then fuel our super sports cars. So this is an opportunity we want to leave open. We don’t have to decide now, because this is not the moment where this type of fuel is present. And we don’t know if it’s going to be developed on a level which is then good for us as well.”

We still don't know what the future Lamborghini EV will look like, or what form the car will take.