Lamborghini unveils its most affordable model yet

If owning a Lamborghini has always been a dream of yours, and Chinese company by the name of Xiaomi made have just made that dream a lot easier with the introduction of the Ninebot GoKart Pro Lamborghini Edition.

Unfortunately, this Lamborghini doesn't feature a V12, or any petrol engine of the sort, but instead a small electric motor that powers the rear wheels of this speedy little go-kart.

Produced in partnership with Lamborghini, this version is significantly faster than the standard Ninebot GoKart, and can reach speeds of 40km/h. While the front tyres are regular issue, the rears are reportedly drift-friendly for serious sideways action.

On top of these features, true Ackerman steering, functional headlights, and a rear wing that supposedly adds real-world handling and aerodynamic improvements. And see those side intakes? They provide ram-air cooling to the 432Wh battery.

This battery is good for around 25 km of range on a single charge, or 62 laps around a 400m track, according to Xiaomi.

To keep the kids in check, four different speed modes can be applied to this go-kart, which are controlled via a smartphone app. But who's really letting their kids have all the fun on this thing?

Like the Urus, the Ninebot even features Bluetooth speakers that can be used to play pre-programmed V12 or V8 sounds while you're hooning around the neighborhood.

If this all sounds great, Xiaomi is selling these on its website, so you're going to have to fork out around 9999 yuan or $2,100 for the kart. This four-figure price tag easily makes it the cheapest Lamborghini ever sold.