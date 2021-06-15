Land Rover confirms plans to develop hydrogen-powered Defender

As emission regulations around the world tighten, brands are having to look towards alternative fuel sources to avoid getting stung with penalties.

Most brands have turned their attentions towards electric power, and are investing in either BEV, PHEVs, or mild hybrids, but others are looking further afield, into things like hydrogen power.

Toyota, Honda and Hyundai already have a hydrogen car on the international market, but it seems that Land Rover wants a slice of this pie by announcing plans to build a hydrogen-powered Defender.

Despite these plans, the hydrogen-powered Defender doesn't look like it's going to hit the production line anytime soon, with the platform serving as a research project instead.

This news comes after the British brand revealed that it was dropping diesel power by 2026, and this new hydrogen development is part of plan to have zero exhaust emissions by 2036.

“We know hydrogen has a role to play in the future powertrain mix across the whole transport industry, and alongside battery electric vehicles, it offers another zero tailpipe emission solution for the specific capabilities and requirements of Jaguar Land Rover’s world class line-up of vehicles,” says head of JLR hydrogen fuel cells, Ralph Clague.

“The work done alongside our partners in Project Zeus will help us on our journey to become a net zero carbon business by 2039, as we prepare for the next generation of zero tailpipe emissions vehicles.”

Dubbed 'Project Zeus', testing of this hydrogen-powered Defender is set to start later in the year, and consist of both on-road and off-road driving.