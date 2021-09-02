Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition revealed as a secret agent's off-roader

It's a movie that was originally scheduled for release in November of 2019, but pandemic issues has meant that James Bond's No Time to Die has been pushed back three times, and now is set to release in October of this year.

To celebrate the long-awaited release of the movie, Land Rover has announced that it will be building just 300 Defender V8 Bond Edition vehicles, in either 110 or 90 form.

Click here to view all Land Rover Defender listings on DRIVEN

Finished in black like the Defenders that star in the movie, these vehicles are also fitted with the extended Black Pack that includes 22-inch Luna Gloss Black wheels and Xenon Blue brake calipers.

Alongside the stealthy black exterior, it gets a 'Defender 007' badge at the back, illuminated treadplates, and a specially developed touchscreen startup animation.

Unlike the regular Defender, which displays the silhouette of the SUV as the puddle lamp graphic, this one gets special '007' ones that display in the style of the movie logo.

“The Land Rover Defender V8 Bond Edition is an exclusive take on the most powerful production Defender ever made, inspired by vehicles on-screen in No Time To Die,” said Finbar McFall, Land Rover’s brand director.

“It represents a meeting of two great British brands and is a unique celebration of Land Rover’s 38-year association with James Bond.”

To back up this bold aesthetic, it gets SVR supercharged 5.0-litre V8 beneath the bonnet, which sends over 380kW and 625Nm to all four wheels. 0-100km/h will take just 4.9-seconds, and top speed is set at 240km/h.