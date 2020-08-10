Home / News / Land Rover loses legal battle over 'copycat' Defender

Land Rover loses legal battle over 'copycat' Defender

By News.com.au • 10/08/2020
Photos / Supplied
Photos / Supplied

There are clear similarities in the cars’ silhouettes, cap-like roof, simple round headlights and short overhangs.

But the U.K. Intellectual Property Office found in 2019 that the new Grenadier did not breach copyright rules.

Bloomberg reports a London court upheld that decision this week, clearing the way for Ineos Automotive to start building its version.

A statement issued by Land Rover said the Defender’s shape is “instantly recognisable”, and that it was disappointed by the court’s decision.

Ineos said it is “excited to bring the Grenadier to market”.

Set to go into production in 2021, the Grenadier blends a rugged frame with BMW-sourced six-cylinder petrol and diesel engines, and a cabin that can be cleaned with a hose.

Ineos Automotive plans to position the car between Toyota’s HiLux and LandCruiser, suggesting the car’s starting price will be less than $80,000 in Australia.

Dirk Heilmann, chief executive of INEOS Automotive, told Australian reporters in June that “there’s no coincidence that you will find similar results” in the world of off-road vehicles, reiterating that the Grenadier is “a ground up, new engineered and designed vehicle”.

