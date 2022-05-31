Home / News / Land Rover reveals new eight-seater Defender 130

Land Rover reveals new eight-seater Defender 130

By Andrew Sluys • 31/05/2022
The third and final Land Rover Defender has broken cover as the 130, and unlike the 130s that came before it, this new one uses the same wheelbase as the smaller 110 model. 

Despite the unchanged wheelbase of 3-metres, this Defender 130 wears an extra 340mm of bodywork, pushing the total length out to 5.3-metres. 

Land Rover has stated that the wading depth of 900mm and approach angle hasn't been affected by this extra body work, but the departure angle gets reduced to 28.5 degrees thanks to the overhang.

As you'd expect this extra space at the rear allows for more storage and seating, with three seats available back there. All up, this makes for a Defender that's capable of seating up to eight. 

In the third row, passengers not only get a generous amount of leg room, but also get heated seats, and their own sunroof. The 130 also gets optional quad-zone climate control. 

As standard, the 130 is offered on air suspension and gets a large 11.4-inch infotainment system. It's also available in a 130-only colour called Sedona Red. 

Both petrol and diesel engine options will be available internationally, but we are yet to see local specification.

