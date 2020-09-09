Land Rover's extremely popular Defender gets plug-in hybrid option for 2021

Since launching the new Defender in New Zealand a couple of months ago, Land Rover has been struggling to meet the demand for the refined off-roader.

While it hasn't been in New Zealand for too long, the British off-roader has been around for quite a while in Europe, so the British brand has rolled out a new electrified variant.

Exclusively offered in Europe right now, this plug-in hybrid Defender has been dubbed the 400e, and uses a powerful 2.0-litre petrol engine alongside an electric motor to pump out a combined figure of 298kW.

According to the official release, this gives the 400e a 0-100km/h time of 5.4 seconds, and a top speed of 209km/h. A pure electric range of 43km is also possible from a full charge.

“The advanced new P400e Plug-In Hybrid perfectly balances performance with fuel economy and all-electric off-road capability,” said am engineer at JLR. “The latest model also provides refined and powerful new in-line six-cylinder diesel engines that bring improvements in fuel economy and drivability. They join a comprehensive range of powertrain options for Defender.”

Another change in the Defender line-up sees the four-cylinder diesel engine swapped out for a new turbocharged six-cylinder unit. This engine will be available in the Defender 90, and work with a mild hybrid system.

Finally, the X-Dynamic trim level has been rolled out for 2021, which includes black alloy wheels and dark mirror caps. On the inside, the X-Dynamic features illuminated treadplates and hard-wearing fabric on the seats.