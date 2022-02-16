Last hoorah: BMW M2 revealed as Moto GP safety car

The sun is setting on BMW's first-generation 2-Series, and after eight years in the spotlight, it's fair to say that the range-topping M2 was a raging success for the German brand.

To celebrate this magnificent car, BMW has unveiled an M2 CS safety car which will be on duty throughout the 2022 Moto GP season, wearing the colours best associated with BMW's high-performance motorcycles.

To gear it up for its new role, this M2 CS Racing has been fitted with a livery, safety lights, and it even gets a large rear wing to keep the rear end in check on the track.

While BMW could've used one of its faster cars like the M5 or the M8, the M2 CS is known as one of the best performance BMWs of modern times, blending a small footprint with fantastic driving dynamics.

Powered by the turbocharged 3.0-litre S55 from the M3, this M2 CS Racing can make anything up to 370kW, which is sent to the rear wheels exclusively through a seven-speed DCT.

As standard, this M2 CS Racing is also fitted with a roll cage, a six-point harness, a fire suppression system, and air jacks. It's ready to go racing from the get-go.

BMW has been supplying safety vehicles to the Moto GP for over 20 years now, and this one shows that the German brand is just as enthusiastic about the racing series as it was at the start.