Latest Bond movie sees huge increase in searches for used Aston Martins

Movie fans are eagerly awaiting the opening of the latest Bond film, 'No Time To Die.'

The film has already been released in part of the world, breaking box office records. Not only that, the film has nearly broken Britain's Auto Trader servers, as searches for used Aston Martins have increased by 75%.

The UK based website recorded the increase in pre-owned Aston Martin searches the weekend following the film's release, making two DB5s and a DB6 the most popular classic car adverts listed on the site.

But searches for more modern Astons were also up, along with Land Rovers and Jaguars.

A scene in the film shows Bond being chased through a Norwegian Forest by a band of baddies driving Range Rover Sports.

The classic Astons don't come cheaply, as budding 007s would have seen. One is a 1965 car (pictured below) painted the same silver birch colour as Bond's, priced at a hefty £985,000 ($1,930,248.97 NZD).

But that's the cheaper of the two, with the other a 1964 model that's been recently restored by Aston Martin Works, which is priced at an insane £1.2m ($2.35m NZD).