LDV EV T60: New Zealand's first electric ute is revealed!

As one of the most contentious topics of the New Zealand motoring industry last year, no one really knew when a pure electric ute was going to be revealed.

We now have our answer in the form of the LDV EV T60, which is an electric version of the T60 ute that has been on sale in New Zealand for some time now.

While pricing is yet to be revealed, LDV has opened up orders online, and will take a $1,000 deposit to secure an electric ute. On that same topic, it was confirmed that at least one model of the EV T60 will be eligible for a $8,625 clean car rebate.

Range sits at a quoted figure of 325km off a single charge from the 88.5kWh battery, and it is capable of both AC and DC charging. LDV also notes that it will come with a portable home charging cable.

It gets a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle producing 130kW and 310Nm of torque. It is also only currently available in a 2WD configuration.

The EV T60's payload capacity is 980kg, and it can tow up to 1-tonne.

It also gets all the modern safety assist systems that you'd be after in a double-cab ute including AEB, and adaptive cruise control.