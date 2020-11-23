LDV's eDeliver 3 revealed as New Zealand's cheapest fully-electric van

As electric vehicles slowly gain popularity in New Zealand's passenger segment, it's no surprise that the commercial segment is hot on its heels with fully-electric offerings cropping up.

Revealed just last week at the brand's local launch of the Deliver 9, LDV gave us a drive of the new eDeliver 3 electric van which is set to shake-up this highly-contested commercial segment.

While we were able to get behind the wheel of LDV New Zealand's first eDeliver 3 model, the brand was tight-lipped when it came to pricing, mentioning that it was yet to be finalised with the manufacturer.

We can now report that the eDeliver 3 will be landing in New Zealand at $49,990 + GST.

This eDeliver 3 is a purpose-built EV van, manufactured using lightweight composite materials and will be on sale in New Zealand in Q1, 2021. Initially, two short wheelbase models with a 4.8 cubic metre carrying capacity will be on offer.

The $49,990 + GST eDeliver 3 is equipped with a 35Kw/h ternary lithium battery pack offering a range of up to 280km, while an optional battery pack of 52.5kW/h capacity adds a further 120kms to the range, offering the user up to 400km of travel on a single charge.

The upgraded battery pack adds $5,000 + GST to the price, bringing the RRP to $54,990 + GST for the eDeliver 3 equipped with the long-range battery. Peak power is rated at 90kW with 255Nm of peak torque. The eDeliver 3 offers a payload of up to 905kgs.

“Negotiations with the manufacturer have gone extremely well and we couldn’t be happier with the outcome,” said LDV importer and distributor, Great Lake Motor Distributor’s managing director, Deon Cooper.

“At this price, we expect sales will be brisk. New Zealand is ready for a well-priced EV van of this size, with courier and delivery drivers, tradies, government and fleet buyers all having an appetite for a well-priced, zero-emission light commercial vehicle such as this.

“Enquiry has already started rolling in, with names being taken for the eDeliver 3 when it arrives here early next year.”