Leaked: 2021 BMW 5 Series emerges online ahead of launch

Whether BMW's international Zoom meetings are getting out of hand, or it is a new marketing strategy, the German brand seems to be leaking new and updated cars left, right, and centre.

Yesterday we saw the brand's next electric car emerge online thanks to a leak in the form of the IX3, and that one followed a raft of other models such as the new M3 and M4 late last year.

Unlike yesterday's leak, this isn't a completely new car, but rather an update on the large 5 Series sedan that the world has loved for a long time now.

While the source of these images remains a mystery, everything that we're seeing here matches what has been hinted at with the spy shots of the car over the past few months.

Just like every car in BMW's line-up, the 5 has been hit with a larger kidney grille at the front, but luckily, it's nowhere near the size of the I4's. The sharper headlights and taillights also look to be in line with where BMW is going styling-wise.

Despite the intricate new headlights, the bumper and bonnet look to be unchanged from the last model. The only difference being that the bonnet has been made to fit the new lights.

Overall, the changes aren't drastic, and if you were a fan of the sharp new 3 Series that hit the market last year, you're going to be a fan of this new 5 Series’ look.

Is it enough to beat the sharp new styling cues from Mercedes and Audi, though? Only time can answer that question.