Leaked image reveal the new Toyota GR GT3 concept

An Instagram blunder might have just revealed the new Toyota GR GT3 concept.

An image posted to the social media platform, which has since been deleted, appears to showcase Toyota’s new GR GT3 concept, with what looks like an even hotter GR Yaris in the background.

GR GT3 concept preview pic.twitter.com/4ylhHiuPnw — Clifff (@Clifford_Valin5) January 13, 2022

Both cars have already been officially teased by Toyota, but the big reveal is still yet to come. The images that have been officially released by the company show a darkened image of the profile of the GT. It features a long bonnet with some vents which are barely visible above the front wheels, and a large GT3-style rear wing.

But the leaked image provide a much clearer view, revealing a massive front splitter. The distance from the base of the windshield to the nose suggests that the drivetrain is fitted below the front axle line for optimal weight distribution.

We'll have to wait for the official reveal from Toyota for more information for the GR GT3, but its previous release describes it as “racing-dedicated concept car that incorporates the knowledge and refined technologies Toyota Gazoo Racing has gained in the field of motorsports.”

As for the pair of GR Yaris hatchbacks in the background of the leaked image, unfortunately we can't get a close enough look. But we do know from Toyota's official teaser, that the automaker is working on a “fully tuned” version of its critically acclaimed hot hatch, which happened to be awarded the AA Driven Car of the Year for 2021.

Reports suggest Toyota is thinking of adding a hybrid system, inspired by the electrified GR Yaris Rally1 which is set to race in WRC this year. But, it'll likely receive an updated version of it's existing 1.6-litre turbocharged triple.