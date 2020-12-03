Leaper faith: Sam Wallace meets Greg Murphy and the Jaguar F-Pace SVR

Heritage, class and refinement are all part of Jaguar’s word association game, but the new generation of Jaguar vehicles includes some truly impressive vehicles; and top of the SUV tree is the Jaguar F-Pace SVR.

From the SVO (Special Vehicle Operations) stable, its 5.0-litre supercharged V8 and all-wheel drive is nothing short of stonking - to put it in very un-Jaguar-like terms.

But don’t let us rabbit on about it. Check out our exclusive video, featuring Kiwi racing icon Greg Murphy on road and track in the F-Pace SVR.

Of course, everything comes at a price, and Greg’s price was having Sam Wallace along for the ride. A very comfortable ride, with a top speed of 283km/h. Enjoy the sound and fury of 404kW and a four-time Bathurst 1000 winner. And Sam.

