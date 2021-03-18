Learner driver destroys father's brand new Mustang

Due to the fact that it's the most popular sports car on earth, the fact that the Ford Mustang also seems to be the most-crashed sports car on earth should come as no surprise.

Just recently, a 20-year-old man over in Australia learned why Mustangs have this reputation the hard way, after crashing his father's brand new R Spec into a power pole.

Unlike New Zealand, Australia has laws that prevent P-platers (restricted drivers) from driving anything with too much power, and as you can imagine, a supercharged V8 Mustang would be well beyond these limits.

This law obviously didn't stop the driver from grabbing the keys to his dad's R Spec, and taking for a hoon around the Sydney suburb of Mount Druitt. Unsurprisingly, the combination of wet roads, an over-powered car, and a novice driver ended with disaster.

According to a local report, the driver lost control as he was turning at an intersection, and the car slid across the road into the power pole at a significant speed.

Luckily for the driver, he managed to avoid major injury, but ended up with minor head and leg injuries.

Unfortunately, for the driver's father, the fact he was on P-plates at the time of the crash voids all insurance cover, leaving them out of pocket around $100,000.

After the accident, the father revealed that he had recently purchased the Mustang so it could be used at his daughter's wedding.

He also spoke about his son's driving, saying: "He's very patient, very quiet, very good. He doesn't rush."