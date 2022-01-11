Learner driver loses licence and fined $2500 for hooning at Mount Panorama

A learner driver in Australia had his licence revoked and was fined $2,500 after going 100km/h over the speed limit at Mount Panorama.

Bathurst Highway Patrol pulled over an 18-year-old man, who held a provisional P2 licence, after he was recorded speeding at 156km/h. When Mount Panorama is not being used as a race track, the roads are open to the public as a scenic route, with a speed limit of 60km/h.

The driver was handed a $2547 fine, and received 12 demerit points. He was also ticketed for not displaying the appropriate P plates, which resulted in an extra $275 fine plus two more demerit points. As a result, he lost his licence, which was suspended and confiscated for six months for exceeding the speed limit by more than 45km/h.

Police noted that a pedestrian was nearby at the time of the incident, and are reminding the public to follow the limits that are put in place. After being pulled over by police, the driver told them, "I thought it was a race track.”