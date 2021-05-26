Lebanon's first EV might be the weirdest looking car of all time

Electra EV might sound like Carmen Electra's attempt to break into the automotive world, but unfortunately, it isn't. Instead, it's a new brand out of Lebanon, started by a wealthy businessman.

Just recently, this small brand announced its first vehicle in the form of the QUDS Rise, and its styling is something that words can't quite describe.

To its credit, the QUDS Rise is the only car that has been built in Lebanon for quite some time, and Electra EV has doubled down on this by using the country's culture in the design.

Instead of going down the BMW route with an enormous front grille, the QUDS Rise's grille is styled with the Qubbat al-Sakhra in mind, the Dome of the Rock, one of Islam's most important holy sites.

When prototype images of this car first emerged, this grille was covered by gold, but it looks like this has been moved into the extensive optional equipment list.

To keep things fancy, it looks like the badge has remained gold, as well as the wheels, which wouldn't look out of place on a Brabus, or something of the sort.

In terms of performance, the QUDS Rise only gets even more bizarre as the company has quoted a 0-60km/h time of 3.6 seconds, obviously trying to trick potential buyers into thinking it's a 0-60mph figure.

Range is estimated to be between 250 and 400km, but that doesn't help very much. It gets a 45kWh battery, but this doesn't make it any easier to estimate.

Despite all these strange aspects, we can't help but love this bizarre electric beast. According to the Lebanese brand, it's only going to be built in limited numbers, so chances of seeing one make it to New Zealand are almost non-existent.