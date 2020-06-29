Legendary Holden Monaro sells for huge (but disappointing) figure

Most of our stories about multi-million dollar cars going under the gavel originate from Europe or America, and often concern flashy Lamborghinis or pieces of retro American muscle. But, as interest grows in Australian classics the auction action follows.

One of our biggest stories from last week concerned a Holden HT Monaro that helped birth a lengthy motorsport legend that continues on today. While it wasn't a Bathurst 500 winner (unlike its sister car), this No. 57D Mnaro driven by Spencer Martin and Kevin Bartlett was expected to sell over the weekend for up to AU$1million.

While it might not have the winning pedigree, the 57D Monaro nevertheless is an interesting piece of Holden history. It helped pave the way for both the Holden Dealer Team, and a young racer by the name of Peter Brock, who debuted at Bathurst in the same year in the team's similar 43D entry — a car that also recently went up for auction.

The rear-wheel drive two door coupe had 24,875 miles on the clock at the time of auction, with power sourced from a 350cu Chevrolet V8 matched to a four-speed manual transmission.

Sadly for the seller, the classic Monaro ended up selling for AU$715,000 (NZ$765,000) — a quarter of a million bucks short of expectation, but still enough to make it one of the most expensive Holdens sold at auction. For reference, that Brock Monaro referenced above sold at auction last year for AU$455,000.

One of the most interesting elements of the auction was the last minute notification that the eventual buyer of the Monaro wouldn't be allowed to export it.

“In a last minute development Lloyds Auctions received contact from the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications to state that the rare Monaro could be an Australian Protected Object,” a statement from the auctioneer said.

Lloyds went on to commend the decision, stating that it “commended the government’s stance in protecting Australian motoring history for the future of Australian enthusiasts”.

