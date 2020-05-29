Lego's Lamborghini Sian breaks cover as the company's most expensive car set

If you're wanting to get your hands on Lamborghini's very first hybrid-powered car, the $7 million price tag may have been the first red flag, but all 63 cars ended up selling before the world reveal.

So with that off the cards, you could either pay a scalper $10 million to obtain a build slot, or just buy Lego's most expensive car set — which happens to be the Lamborghini Sian.

Click here to view all Lamborghini listings on DRIVEN.

Back in 2018, the Bugatti Chiron kit held the title of the most expensive set with around 3,600 pieces, and costing around $600. This Sian set comes in with 97 more pieces, and costing around $650.

Just like that Bugatti set, this Sian is incredibly detailed from tyres to transmission. It features a full interior, luggage in the frunk, and full working mechanicals.

The doors open, rear wing lifts, and clicking the transmission into gear will have the V12 spinning in motion with the wheels.

While the real Sian was painfully exclusive, Lego has revealed that they will built as many Sian sets as they can sell. Despite this, each buyer will be limited to two sets only, to limit scalping (yes that's a real thing with Lego sets).

Lego will start accepting orders for the Sian on June 1, so get those clickers ready, because this green supercar set is sure to be a hit with car fans.