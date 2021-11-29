Let's take a look at some of the finest Porsche art cars

There have been a number of Porsche art cars made over the years, and the German automaker has just collated some of the most intriguing.

The first of which was unveiled earlier this year at Paris Fashion Week, and celebrates the 30th anniversary of the 968, the 986 L’ART by L’Art de L’Automobile. The art car is finished in Green Pearl, the roof was removed and a set of Recaro seats were put in.

Then, there's the 996 Swan. The car resembles a pool floaty, and was created by by digital artist Chris Labrooy. It celebrates 20 years of Porsche in China and made its first public appearance in Shanghai at the start of November.

There are also at least five Taycan art cars featured in this gallery, including one that was unveiled by Richard Phillips in March. This one takes his famous Queen of the Night painting and drapes it across the exterior of a Taycan 4S.

Rei Misiri and Megan Claire Keho also created two special Taycan art cars as part of the Art Battle Canada 2021 event. These are both included in the gallery as well.

We also have the famous Porsche 356 SC formerly owned by Janis Joplin. This car got its psychedelic-inspired paint scheme in the 1990s. After Joplin’s death it was resprayed in its original dolphin gray finish, and later went on to sell for $1.76 million.