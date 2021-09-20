Lexus' first electric SUV lands at $71,275 with EV rebate

Despite Toyota's dominance in the automotive world, it's a brand that's yet to bring an all-electric car to the market.

In saying this, Toyota's bZ4x looks like an impressive piece of kit that should appeal to the masses, but considering that it's still in the concept stage, Lexus will beat it to the EV punch with the new UX 300e.

This UX 300e is not only Lexus' first all-electric vehicle, but it's also scheduled to land in New Zealand as early as November and will be priced from an impressive $79,900.

Not only is this an impressive price from the get-go, but New Zealand buyers will also be able to claim an $8,625 Clean Car Discount on the UX 300e, bringing the grand total down to $71,275.

To put this price into context, it's about the same as what you'd be paying for a mid-range Kia Niro EV once the rebate has been applied on both vehicles.

At the business end of the Lexus sits a single electric motor that produces 150kW and 300Nm. This motor drives the front axle, making it exclusively front-wheel drive, and will allow the SUV to hit 100km/h in around seven seconds.

Power comes from a 54.3kWh battery, which is good for around 400km per charge, according to NEDC figures.

“Lexus already has one of the lowest overall CO2 emission averages of its fleet in New Zealand due to the high proportion of hybrid-electric vehicles (HEVs) we sell. Year-to-date electrified sales account for 69% of our overall sales,” says Lexus Chief Executive Neeraj Lala.

“The new UX 300e is the first of many new electrified Lexus models that will ultimately contribute to the decarbonisation of our national vehicle fleet. As a company we plan to introduce 10 further electrified models by 2025 based on the concept of offering affordable mobility in the right place at the right time.”