Lexus LFA sells for $2.3 million, over three times its original price

Considering that Jeremy Clarkson once called it "the best car [he'd] ever driven", the Lexus LFA is a special machine. Not only is it the only V10-powered Lexus we've ever seen, but it's the only supercar to come from beneath the Toyota umbrella in recent times.

It has been claimed that Lexus ending up losing money on every single LFA sold, due to the fact the project had to be restarted, and be built from the ground up using a carbon fibre base instead of the heavier aluminium one.

When the car finally went on sale in 2009, just 500 units were to be sold, at a price of $540,000. Those who wanted the Nurburgring Edition (the one pictured here) would have to fork out an extra $100,000.

So with this LFA selling for around $640,000 back in 2009, you would expect it to gain some value considering its significance, but over the weekend, this very car managed to fetch $2.3 million as the hammer fell.

Out of the 500 LFAs built, just 64 were Nurburgring Editions, and this is just one of three in America that's painted black. Adding to the value, this car has only covered around 1,500km since new.

Like all LFAs, it is powered by a Yamaha-developed 4.8-litre V10 engine that will happily rev all the way to 9000rpm. It makes 420kW, which is sent exclusively to the rear wheels through a single-clutch automated manual transmission.

In terms of performance, it will reach 100km/h from a standing start in just 3.8 seconds before topping out at 325km/h.