Lexus LX revealed as an incredibly luxurious Land Cruiser 300

Lexus has revealed its vision for the ultimate Toyota LandCruiser, targeting luxury rivals such as Range Rover with the next-generation LX.

Based on the new Toyota LandCruiser 300 Series, the new Lexus LX takes Toyota’s bones and adds luxury features worthy of a $200,000-plus asking price.

Click here to view all Lexus listings on DRIVEN

This LX will be offered overseas with a choice of two turbocharged V6 engines – a 305kW/650Nm 3.5-litre petrol unit for the LX 600, and a 227kW/700Nm 3.3-litre diesel in the LX 500d. Both drive all four wheels through a 10-speed automatic transmission with four-wheel-drive.

As before, the Lexus has handy features such as variable-height air suspension, sumptuous soft-touch leather trim and all the driver aids Toyota can muster for work on tarmac or dirt.

But the new machine pushes its luxury credentials into new territory.

“As the flagship SUV of the Lexus brand the new LX is a significant model in our range,” says Andrew Davis, Lexus New Zealand General Manager.



“The new LX has a striking new exterior design, a new vehicle platform and has a full update of driver and vehicle technology. The new platform also enables us to launch an all-new powertrain for LX as we continue to focus on the right powertrains for all customer needs.”

Customers can choose a five-seat version with two seats up front and a conventional rear bench in the back, a seven-seat model that adds extra seats in the boot, or a decadent four-seat “VIP” model with a pair of reclining business class seats in the middle of the car.

Pitched as the pick “for elegant, safe, and comfortable travel”, the VIP model offers multi-zone airconditioning with dedicated rear climate and infotainment controls, a storage box with multiple power outlets, and a fold-out footrest on the passenger side.

Rear occupants can even fold the front passenger seat to view the road ahead if no one is riding shotgun.

A 25-speaker Mark Levinson stereo promises the best auto quality Lexus has offered in a four-wheel-drive, and clever touchscreen displays make the outgoing model look decidedly old school.

On the outside, 22-inch rims are the largest wheels ever offered by the brand, and a bold new take on Lexus’ spindle grille has proved controversial on social media.

According to Lexus New Zealand, this LX will be revealed locally at the beginning of 2022 with further information about line-up and pricing

available closer to the local reveal.

- News.com.au