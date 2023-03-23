Lexus NZ's pure-electric RZ picks up where RX hybrid leaves off

Lexus New Zealand has announced pricing and specification for its RZ battery electric vehicle (BEV), which is now in production and goes on sale here in May. It's not Lexus's first BEV - that's the UX300e compact SUV launched last year - but it is the brand's first dedicated BEV, being based on a new pure-electric platform (called e-TNGA). It's a close relation to the forthcoming Toyota bZ4X/Subaru Solterra - albeit a much more upmarket one.

The RZ 450e will start at $141,600 for the Core version, rising to $151,600 for the top Dynamic model. The only significant option is bi-tone exterior colour for the Dynamic, which comes in three variants and adds $2000 to the price.

That means the RZ starts pretty much where the similar-size RX ends. The RX 500h F Sport Performance hybrid is $142,900 (the more mainstream RX 350h hybrid range is $120,900-$135,900).

The RZ powertrain is based around a 71.4kWh battery and dual electric motors (AWD): 150kW at the front and 80kW at the rear, identical capacities and outputs to the flagship dual-motor version of the bZ4X (the Toyota is also available in single-motor FWD format though). New "eAxle" technology integrates the transaxle, motor generator, and inverter.

The Direct4 all-wheel drive system controls front and rear torque according to driving and road surface conditions. All variants are rated for 750kg braked/unbraked towing. Approximate driving range is 470km.

The RZ 450e Dynamic variant adds 20-plus new equipment items including 20-inch black and machine-faced alloy wheels (up from 18in for the Core), a power dimming panoramic roof, adaptive high-beam headlights, Ultrasuede seat fabric (synthetic leather for the Core) and a head-up display.

Lexus says it is working towards a goal of a 100 per cent BEV lineup by 2025.