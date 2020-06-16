Lexus reveals new BMW 3-Series fighter, confirms it for NZ

Lexus has whipped the covers off its new fourth-generation IS compact sedan, as it takes on a recently updated BMW 3-Series and the upcoming new Audi A4.

The 2021 IS' most significant changes are to the model's exterior. Its sculpted, more sleek bodywork borrows styling cues from its ES and LC cousins. Things like the chiselled arch in front of the rear wheel, the solid LED taillight that tracks from one side of the tailgate to the other, and the enlarged hour-glass grille make the new IS a distinctive, aggressive looking thing.

Those hoping for extensive changes under the panel work look set to be disappointed. It's still based on the same rear-driven platform as the outgoing third-generation IS, although that doesn't necessarily make for a bad thing given the platform's proven versatility.

There have been some minor tweaks in the chassis and in the way the IS drives with the update nonetheless; the brand citing handling development at the firm's new technical centre and test track in Shimoyama, Japan. The platform is more rigid thanks to newly reinforced radiator side supports, more front-side-member weld points, and revisions to how its glasshouse is constructed, says Lexus.

Among the updates to how the IS drives is something called Lexus Driving Signature; a new handling-orientated development standard that Lexus will be overlaying on all its products in future — perhaps in order to help improve the brand's image as a genuine handling tour de force alongside German rivals. In the case of the IS, handling claims are supported by new forged aluminium A-arms in its suspension, and new coil springs — the pairing together helping trim weight from the sedan.

For the moment, the new IS is set to use similar engines to those available in current models. A 2,0-litre four cylinder making 180kW/349Nm has been confirmed for the IS300, while overseas all-wheel drive IS300 variants will get a 3.5-litre V6 making 194kW/320Nm. Then there's the IS350, which gets a 231kW/379Nm version of the 3.5-litre V6, good enough to get it to 100km/h in just over 5.5 seconds.

Unsurprisingly, the IS has already been confirmed for the New Zealand market — helping bolster the premium marque's entry-level line-up.

“We are excited to see the updated IS arrive here in New Zealand,” said Lexus New Zealand General Manager, Neeraj Lala. “With its Lexus driving signature, and performance enhancements, it is a true enthusiast’s car.”

“What we had foremost in mind in developing the new IS was to make it a car that excelled in communicating with the driver," added Lexus International Chief Engineer Naoki Kobayashi.

"As a car with wide latitude for providing such, would never fail in doing so, regardless of the road conditions or driving status. Toward achieving this, we retained the compact body that had been well received, and, with our team united, we endeavoured to bring such to maturity by developing the new IS on a new test course.”

More to come.

