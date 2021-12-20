Lexus reveals stunning all-electric hypercar concept

Lexus is preparing to take on the likes of Ferrari, Porsche and Tesla with an electric alternative to the world’s top supercars.

The Japanese brand says its follow-up act to the V10-powered Lexus LFA will be a battery-powered beast with shocking acceleration.

The machine will take on the long-delayed Tesla Roadster sports car, along with future machines from the likes of Ferrari and Porsche.

Lexus International president, Koji Sato, said the machine will offer world-class performance.

“With bold proportions and low ride height essential to a sports car, it will showcase the unique driving performance of a Lexus and become a model that symbolises the future of the brand,” he said.

“Acceleration time will be in the low two second range, cruising range over 700km, and with the possible use of solid-state batteries in mind, we will aim to create a truly high performance battery EV.”

Toyota president Akio Toyoda said the machine will inherit the “secret sauce” of the Lexus LFA, a machine worth more than $1 million a decade after its production run.

The new machine is part of Toyota’s widespread EV plans that include 30 new models on sale by 2030.

- News.com.au