Life-sized Barbie car is a fully transformed Fiat 500, with swan wings for doors

I'm a Barbie girl, in a LIFE-SIZED BARBIE CAR!?

The L.A. Auto Show isn't just for the latest and greatest cars. There's always something a little weird and a little interesting to discover.

This year, there's a life-size Barbie car.

It seems as though the car was originally a Fiat 500 that has been transformed into a two-seat sport car for a real-life Barbie and Ken.

The car is overloaded with fun details that transform it into the ultimate Barbie-lovers ride. It has star shaped head and taillights, fluffy headrests and rainbow-patterned wheels. It even has a pair of iconic doors, shaped like swan wings. At the rear, you'll spot three star shaped exhaust tips and a chunky high-rise spoiler. Inside, the car is pretty much your standard Fiat 500. But of course, it's all Barbie pink.

The car was commissioned by toymaker Mattel to promote the release of the Barbie Extra Vehicle. The Barbie Extra range offers some bold and colourful 'extras', like clothes, shoes, and apparently cars. There's no question, this car certainly is 'extra.'

We can't see if the life-sized version of the car is fully equipped, but apparently the car comes with a pet pool behind the front seats, perfect for Barbies dog to cool off.

It's obviously all just a bit of fun, but am I the only one who actually thinks this is super cool? Yes? Okay...