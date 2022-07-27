Life-sized Sián made entirely from Lego lands in Lamborghini's museum

At $650, the Lego Technic Lamborghini Sián FKP 37 isn't exactly cheap, but with 3,969 pieces, it's not something that you'd knock out in just one sitting.

If that set wasn't impressive enough, Lamborghini and Lego Technic have gone over and above with this even bigger creation, that's a full-scale, 1:1 version of the same hypercar.

According to the Italian brand, this car was assembled last year, and with over 400,000 pieces, it took 5,370 hours of development, and over 3,200 hours of production.

This translates to over 224 days of bricking it together, and interestingly enough, it uses 154 different types of Lego bricks, 20 of which were made specifically for this model.

To bring something of this scale to life, it took "15 design, engineering and construction specialists from the LEGO team" which were based in the Czech Republic.

To give it a genuine Lamborghini look, it was finished with a "paint-effect coating" that uses the same paint from the factory. It also features working front and rear lights made from Technic pieces.

At 2,200kg this Lego model actually weighs more than the real car which only tips the scales at 1,595kg. This is obviously down to the lack of carbon fibre construction in the Lego model.

If you're in Italy, you can check out this model at the Lamborghini museum in Sant’Agata Bolognese until October 6th.