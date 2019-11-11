1800kW monster: Twin-turbo Lamborghini Gallardo emerges for sale online

American drag racing has come a long way since the lanes were filled with V8-powered, nitrous-fuelled muscle cars pulling wheelies and wrinkling Hoosiers at the tree.

Sure, muscle cars still account for the majority of the US drag racing scene, but with the rising popularity of 1/2 mile racing, exorbitantly expensive supercars complete with extreme engine and power setups more often than not.

This six-speed manual Lamborghini Gallardo is a perfect example of this, and despite pushing close to 2500hp to all four wheels, it is registered and can be driven on the streets.

In standard form this 2005 Gallardo's 5.0-litre V10 produced 367kW, which allowed for a 0-100km/h time of 4.7 seconds. This was more than enough power to have fun with, but wasn't enough for the team at Underground Racing.

To bring it up to their level, two custom billet turbochargers were slapped on the side of a fresh 5.0-litre V10 race engine. According to the spec sheet, 1000whp is possible on pump gas, and 2000+ whp can be done with race gas.

Underground Racing claims that they have spent over US$500,000 on the build to date, and have recently rebuilt everything for the sale. As it sits, the current setup has zero miles on it.

Multiple videos on YouTube show this car running over 350km/h in the half mile, and is currently holds the world record for the fastest six-speed car in the 1/2 mile with a 363km/h run.

As you would have guessed, getting your hands on a heavily modified supercar like this one requires extremely deep pockets, but sits at a similar price to newer Lamborghinis. This one has been listed for $400K.

If you are interested in this Lamborghini Gallardo, it is currently listed at Chicago Motor Cars, click here to take a look at the full spec sheet.