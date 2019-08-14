A petrol head's dream: incredible home comes with six-car garage, lifts, and a race track view

Living beside an airport can be a plane spotter's dream, but a nightmare to anyone who doesn't like noise, it's the same for a race track, but this American house is a lot cooler.

Situated on the outskirts of Motorsport Ranch in Texas, this incredible Mediterranean villa is nothing short of a petrol head’s dream, and features more than enough garage space to work on multiple race cars at once.

For around NZ$700,00 you could be living a racer's dream with a reasonable house that sits on top of a pretty serious garage.

In terms of living space, the house isn't too out of the ordinary, as it features two bedrooms and two bathrooms. The kitchen and lounge are reasonably nice, and a massive balcony wraps around the exterior, giving panoramic views of the Motorsport Ranch track.

Upstairs isn't where you want to be though; downstairs is where the real magic happens. The huge garage takes up the entirety of the bottom level, and has enough room to park six vehicles comfortably.

This garage contains two hydraulic lifts, built-in cabinetry, race deck flooring, and a full bathroom. If this wasn't enough for you, there's even a man cave area, so you can chill with the race cars after a long day at the track.

While the house might be situated on the outskirts of the Motorsport Park, the buyer will still have to purchase a membership to access the private facility.

Considering that this house could be bought for a lot less than the average Auckland house, moving to Texas has become a lot more appealing.

Take a look at the listing here.