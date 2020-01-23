Al Capone's bulletproof 'Killer' Cadillac emerges for sale online

If you're in the market for an armoured car, Volvo's hefty new XC90 SUV is the height off bulletproof luxury, but if you're after something with a little more personality, one of the world's first armoured cars has just come up for sale.

It comes in the form of a 1928 Cadillac 413A Series, and was once owned and driven by one of the world's most notorious gangsters — Al Capone.

In modern armoured vehicles, protection from bullets and bombs requires reinforcement of the doors and windows with strengthened materials. These add a few kgs here and there, but are nothing compared to the 1.3 tonnes that has been added to this classic.

This made for a town sedan that tipped the scales at over 3.6 tonnes, and with the standard 90hp V8 engine sitting under the hood, we can't imagine that Capone managed to outrun any cops.

As you would expect for a car with mob ties, this Cadillac features a police siren, flashing police lights, and one of the world's first illegal police radios fitted to in the glove box.

On top of this, Capone had the car painted in the same shade of green as the law enforcement cars of its time, which made things extremely difficult for the police trying to catch him.

According to the current listing, Capone managed to stow this car away from the rest of his collection, so when the feds raided his house for his yachts and other belongings, it was missed.

It then was sold to a family who planned on using it as a rolling exhibition to make some money on the side, but that plan fell through, and it has lived the remainder of its life in the Niagara Falls Antique Museum.

If you are interested in adding Capone's Caddy to your collection, it is listed on celebritycars.com for a massive $1.5 million, so get those legitimate dollars ready — unlike Capone.