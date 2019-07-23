An idiot’s guide to buying a car

Buying a car is going to be the second largest purchase you’ll make in your lifetime, after owning a home, and for many people it can be a tense experience. But it doesn’t have to be – just follow these three guidelines.

Do your homework

Decide what sort of vehicle you need.

If you have kids, a two-door coupe isn’t practical, instead focus on medium sized SUVs. If you commute, you’ll need something economical or you’ll blow you budget on fuel. If you love a road trip then look for something with a bigger engine.

Work out how much you can afford, and if needs be, organise finance before you leave home.

Measure your garage or car port to make sure the vehicle will fit in the parking space.

Factor insurance into your budget.

Head to our listings and do some research to see what your budget can buy.

Buying privately/from an online listing/ at weekend car markets

Take a friend. If they know about cars all the better but it’s good just to get a second opinion.

Lift up the bonnet and check out the engine – no, you don’t need to be petrol head, just see if it looks tidy, there’s no rust or obvious damage.

Look down both sides of the vehicle to see if the panels are flat (ie no dents) and match (the car may have been in a crash and had doors replaced).

Take it for a test drive – both in city driving and on motorways.

If you are still keen, think about it overnight. You’re handing over lots of cash so you need to be sure.

If you are still keen, have it checked by a mechanic/mobile service and make sure the vehicle has a current warrant of fitness and registration.

Also, check to see if the vehicle isn’t stolen (go to nzta.govt.nz/online to check); and check the history of the car to see if any money is owed on it.

Haggle the price – your homework online would have given you a good idea about the price of vehicles you want.

Buying from a car yard

Again, take a friend.

Know what you want when the salesperson approaches you. If the dealership is part of a large group, the vehicle you want may be at another yard and that salesperson will know that.

Now’s actually a great time to buy a new vehicle as there are bargains to be had at dealerships. Consider whether you should push your budget out a little bit more and buy new as you get great warranty and the new safety features and technology.