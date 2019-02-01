Aquaman star Jason Momoa shares his love for Harley Davidson

It's a pretty good time to be Jason Momoa right now. The Hollywood star is currently one of the world's biggest film draws, especially following the commercial and critical success of Aquaman, which has now earnt more than $1 billion dollars at the worldwide box office.

But what fans might not know is that Jason Momoa has been a life-long Harley Davidson rider and brought his first Panhead, a 57', when he was just 19. He even made a point of featuring Harley Davidson as a key part of his 2014 directorial debut Road to Paloma, where he rode a custom designed 56' Panhead bobber that was merged with a 46' springer front end.

Since that time it's been a whirlwind journey for Momoa as he has steadily climbed the Hollywood ladder, and now with his new found fame, he's been tapped by Harley Davidson to serve as a brand ambassador for the company.

While the actor has been busy on the press circuit promoting Aquaman, he found some time out of his busy schedule to make his own personal pilgrimage to Harley Davidson Headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and got given a full tour of the legendary Harley Davidson Museum, along with the shop floor.

It's easy to say that Momoa was in biker heaven as he strolled through the halls of Harley Davidson and he got in on the history of the brand which goes all the way back to 1903, and which recently celebrated its 115 year anniversary. The actor took in all the sites during his trip and set his eyes on the company’s collection of classic bikes in a personalized tour of the Harley Davidson archives, which includes in its collection Elvis Presley's very own 1956 Harley Davidson KH.

Momoa captured his trip courtesy of his new YouTube documentary vlog series, On The Roam, and highlighted his partnership with the brand, which now includes one-of-a-kind On The Roam Harley Davidson sweatshirts and custom knucklehead rings, which both Momoa and kiwi sensation Temuera Morrison wore during the production of Aquaman.

Momoa called the visit 'a dream come true' and highlighted the brand's ideals of freedom and American history as his reason for loving it so much. As his star power in Hollywood will no doubt continue to rise you can be certain that the actor will continue to take Harley Davidson along for the ride with him, and who knows maybe we'll see Aquaman sporting a custom bobber in the upcoming sequel.