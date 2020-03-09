Aussie police pull over dog driving mini Mercedes-Benz SUV

Thanks to extremely strict anti-hoon laws and modification rules, car enthusiasts and the Australian police don't always share the best relationship, but this story isn't about that.

This story is about Buddy, who was pulled over by Lynda Giblett from the Victorian Police Force after she spotted the little guy cruising the footpath in a small Mercedes-Benz SUV.

Once Giblett had pulled the pooch over, she quickly realised that he was merely a passenger, and the Mercedes was actually a large remote control car. His owner Terri was following a few metres behind with the controls.

In dog years, Buddy is a hefty 107 years old and is both blind and deaf, so relies on the RC car to get around. Now that Buddy's days of walking are over, it's his only chance of getting any fresh air.

“We couldn’t believe our eyes. Of course, we had to stop and check it out,” Giblett said after the bizarre traffic stop. “It absolutely made our day.”

While Buddy didn't possess a driver's licence, and the Mercedes wasn't registered, he was deemed not to be a threat to society, and let off with just a warning.

Victoria Police shared images of the encounter to their Facebook page, where locals gushed over Buddy's cuteness.