Bagged goodness: Duracell-powered Tesla Model 3 breaks the internet

The internet community is a harsh place for anyone, and if you have been on any car-related Instagram pages in the last decade, you would have noticed the anti-airbag suspension movement that seems to exist.

According to these internet experts, slamming your car on coilovers and "living the static lifestyle" is somehow more enjoyable than installing a system that lets you actually get into your driveway while being low. The basis of this argument is performance, with the static movement saying that air ride doesn't provide the same level of performance as traditional suspension — but we're pretty sure that Mad Mike's SLAMBO proved that wrong.

Moving on from strange internet arguments, no matter what your opinion on air ride suspension is, can we all agree that this is one cool Tesla?

This particular Model 3 first broke the surface after it was shared on multiple automotive outlets over the weekend. A post from US drag racing page 1320video garnered the most attention, which is interesting considering their audience.

While the owner may have only opted for the old wheels and bags combo, there are a few details that set this Model 3 apart from the rest.

This is one of the first Tesla's to be bagged in the US, and certainly the first one to sit on some massive Instagram-worthy Koenig three-piece wheel with almost-perfect fitment.

Under the hood sits the final surprise of this build — a pair of Duracell batteries. While they may look like convincing batteries, they are actually just the compressor tanks with stickers.

This Tesla may not actually be powered by Duracell batteries, but we appreciate the effort and creativity that has gone into this build.