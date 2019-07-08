Beaut utes are not just brutes

New Zealand’s new vehicle market might be softening — but there’s no sign we’re losing our relatively new-found love for utes.

Latest Motor Industry Association registration figures show they’re dominating year-to-date sales, just as they did in 2018.

Five of the six most-registered models in the first half of 2019 were utes: the Ford Ranger, Toyota Hilux, Mitsubishi Triton, Holden Colorado and Nissan Navara. The sole sign of tradition was the Toyota Corolla in fifth place.

Those five ute models made up almost a quarter of new registered models in the year to the end of June.

The Ranger retained the market lead with 5077 units and is on course to top last year’s total of 9904. Second was the Hilux, with 3505 units compared to 8086 for 2018, and third was the Triton, with 3046 (4720).

So why the strong sales? Driven asked three new ute buyers who might not fit the fast-diminishing owner stereotype.

NICKI CAPSTICK, FITNESS INSTRUCTOR, AUCKLAND

What do you own?

A silver 2018 Mitsubishi Triton.

Why did you buy it?

Mainly to transport Barry, our golden retriever. My husband does a lot of building in the weekends so we needed more room to transport materials.

Was it love at first sight or did you shop around?

We shopped around, but due to family connections at Mitsubishi, it was a good price point for us.

Any accessories?

A bonnet protector, black wheels and Utemaster hard-lid tray cover with dog lid lift kit.

What was the reaction?

My girlfriends thought it was a strange choice but soon realised how practical it was. We go to a lot of places with our dog so it’s easy to put him in the back even when he’s muddy as we can hose him down.

Most exciting driving adventure?

Last summer we travelled north with friends. The ute handled the roads well and had all the modern features of a car to make the trip enjoyable. The extra space for camping gear and Barry made it easier to pack.

Highlights of owning a ute?

Being higher up makes me feel safer and more in control of situations.

Any problems?

Parking has definitely been an adjustment. When we go into central Auckland, we tend to take my husband’s car.

Do you drive differently?

I tend to drive a lot slower. It’s bigger so not as quick off the mark as previous cars. But that’s not a bad thing. I think it’s made me a better driver.



PENNY JACKSON, LANDSCAPE GARDENER AND HOLIDAY HOME MANAGER, WAIHEKE ISLAND

What do you own?

A navy 2018 Isuzu D-Max.

Why did you buy it?

It’s perfect for transporting landscaping supplies, tools and mowers, as well as towing my trailer. I’ve got three teenage sons and in the weekends our truck is loaded with surfboards, camping gear, the boys and our labradoodle for beach adventures around Waiheke.

Was it love at first sight or did you shop around?

Our boys were growing fast so it was a no-brainer. My old car was a Ford Explorer and it couldn’t cope with my work requirements. Isuzu was recommended by my mechanic father as a reliable heavy-duty ute and navy is a nice colour. Once I test drove it, I was sold.

Any accessories?

Bumper bars at the front and back for extra safety. A tray cover so I can lock away tools and product at night. Black Duck seat covers to keep seats stain-free from work dirt.

What was the reaction?

I’m not sure — perhaps, “How’s this wee gal going to handle this big ute?” — especially when I have the trailer attached and have to back it at the refuse station to discard green waste.

Most exciting driving adventure?

Loading the ute and trailer with all our beach, fishing and camping gear and heading to Man O’War farm camping with my husband, kids and close friends.

Highlights of owning a ute?

It’s easier for my job, the backing camera is great and there’s lots of space for my teenage boys and the dog.

Any problems?

It’s extremely long so needs quite a bit of space for parking. And I’m not a fan of road user charges.

Do you drive differently?

It took me a month or so to adjust to the extra length and having to take the corners wider. The backing camera was hard to use initially as it didn’t feel right not looking over my shoulder. Now I love it!

LISA WENZLICK, CURTAIN DESIGN CONSULTANT, AUCKLAND

What do you own?

A silver 2019 Mitsubishi Triton VRX 4WD (pictured above).

Why did you buy it?

I carry around a lot of weight with my work samples. We needed something that could handle that. We were interested in diesel due to the miles I do each year. It’s mostly for work but it is useful to tow the boat in the weekends.

Was it love at first sight or did you shop around?

Definitely shopped around.

Any accessories?

We added a canopy to to store my work samples, as well as the normal towbar, interior mats.

What was the reaction?

A few people have said, “Oh, beast mode,” or asked about its fuel consumption. That’s about it.

Most exciting driving adventure?

Driving to Piha for the first time and noticing how amazingly it handled on the corners and how safe I felt on the windy roads.

Highlights of owning a ute?

The safety features, and I can keep my work separate in the back and still have a full-sized car in the front.

Any problems?

Parking can be “fun”, and it can be difficult to see out the back windows at night.

Do you drive differently?

Not really. It is smooth to drive and doesn’t feel like I thought a ute would.