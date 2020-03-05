Bruce Wayne's rides: The best Batmobiles, ranked

While he may not possess the powers of other superheroes, Batman's alter ego Bruce Wayne is incredibly rich, and if we've learned anything from modern politics, you don't need superpower when you're rich. Like any other multi-millionaire, Bruce Wayne loves his high-end cars, and while the two Lamborghinis that he drives in The Dark Knight movies are pretty cool, they play second fiddle to the iconic Batmobile.

Just last night, the new Batmobile was revealed for the upcoming movie starring Robert Patterson. This might not peak your attention, but his Dodge Charger-looking mid-engined Batmobile should. Here are our rankings, from worst to best.

7. Batman & Robin (1999)

Just like this instalment from the late nineties, this Batmobile missed the mark, and featured far too many colours. It can be argued that it's the worst vehicular representation of a Bat, and the 11% rating on Rotten Tomatoes is probably because of this thing.

Bat rating: NOT GOOD

6. Batman Forever (1995)

While this vehicle is a slight improvement over George Clooney's rainbow-coloured mobile, the strange rib cage and bat wheels make this thing look cheap and tacky.

Aside from that, the fact that it is all black and those OTT wings at the rear give it a couple of extra bat points.

Bat Rating: Weak 3/10

5. Batman V Superman (2016)

Following in the footsteps of the Tumbler is a bold ask, and Ben Affleck's mobile showed progression to a more car-like frame, but lost a few style points in doing so.

It might actually be able to turn corners, and the mounted guns look quite cool, but just like Suicide Squad, this things sucks.

Bat rating: Strong 4/10

4. Batman Begins (2005)

Who says that the Batmobile can't be an armoured, gas-guzzling, combine harvester will wheels off a monster truck? Probably the Joker, and look what happened to him.

When Batman Begins hit the silver screen, this Batmobile was a drastic departure from the flamboyant winged mobiles of last century, and looked like something straight out of a warzone.

If we were all 12 again, this one would probably take the top spot, but impracticality only goes so far for the Bat.

Bat rating: Weak 6/10

3. Batman Returns (1989)

For a heap of Batman fans, this thing is the only Batmobile, and it isn't hard to see why. From the perfect aerodynamics to the ridiculous jet engine mounted front and centre, this thing is wild.

In this Tim Burton movie, this mobile nailed the gothic aesthetic perfectly, while also including the hi-tech gadgets that Batman is known for.

Bat rating: Strong 6/10

2. The Batman (2021)

Batmobiles that are derived from regular road-going cars score extra points in our scale, and the upcoming Batmobile is arguably the coolest example of this.

Matt Reeves, the director of the next instalment revealed this new machine in a tweet just last night, and we've in love.

From the images, it looks to be based on a 1969 Dodge Charger, and features a stonking V8 engine sitting in the centre. This could easily top the list once we see it in action.

Bat rating: 8/10

1. Batman (1966)

Just like vanilla ice cream, or ready salted chips, it's hard to beat a classic, and this Batmobile falls into this category perfectly.

Based on a Lincoln Futura, the car didn't feature the same flashy gadgets as the modern mobiles, but the bodywork was enough to distinguish it as something special.

Fans of the movie were able to go out and buy the road-going version right after watching it, something that was near impossible with the majority of other Batmobiles.

It's worth noting Jay Leno found this to be an absolute heap in person, so maybe stick to the "never meet your heroes" here.