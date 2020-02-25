Buy Paris Hilton's old Lexus LFA for just $800K

If we throw it back to 2010, Paris Hilton was at the height of her fame in Hollywood, and Lexus was yet to build a supercar. Thankfully, those two things were set to change, but we didn't know it yet.

Famously, Lexus only ever built 500 examples of the LFA, and the Japanese brand lost money on every single model that they sold. Despite this, it quickly became a cult favourite among every niche of car enthusiasts.

Like most other special edition supercars, the LFA has appreciated handsomely since launch, and one New Zealand model was listed on Driven a few years back for a whopping $1 million. A decent jump from the car's $780,000 RRP in Australia.

If you are still in the market for one of Lexus' best offerings, Paris Hilton's old example has just been listed for sale over in America, and this one is about $200K cheaper than that other one.

Those familiar with the LFA will know that it's powered by a 4.8-litre V10 engine that pumps out 412kW and 480Nm of torque. It hits 100km/h in 3.6 seconds while making some of the best noises known to man.

Unsurprisingly, Paris didn't drive her LFA too often while it was in her collection, as the LFA's odometer shows just 6,325km. It's offered in pearl white, with a combination of white and blue leather on the inside.

Back in 2011, Hilton's then-boyfriend gifted the star a yellow LFA on her 30th birthday. Soon afterwards, she broke up with this dude, and because she still liked the car, decided to trade it for this white example.

A few years later, the LFA was moved on for a McLaren 650S Spider, which seems like a better fit for the Hollywood star.

If you're interested, this car is currently for sale in Cleveland, Ohio, but it's worth noting that Lexus in America still have four brand new examples that still haven't been sold.