Can't afford a classic VW Kombi? This might be the next best thing

Following in the footsteps of the rarer Australian classic cars, prices of early model Volkswagen Kombis have shot through the roof in the last few years.

If you weren't lucky enough to grab one before this price hike, or resurrect one from the depths of rust, these older vans that are oozing with character are now out of reach for the average person.

Listed on our site is a 1998 Suzuki Every, a little Japanese Kei van that features almost as much character as an original Kombi, but doesn't have the same ridiculous price tag attached to it.

These little vans were built for the Japanese domestic market, and feature a little 657cc three-cylinder engine that might not have enough grunt to hold 100km/h up a hill, but enough to get you from A to B.

Paired to the trusty three-cylinder is a five-speed manual transmission — arguably, this feature alone makes it better than the 2020 Toyota Supra.

Obviously, this example of the Every is far from standard on the outside, featuring an exterior and a VW badge that would look right at home during the hippy movement of the 1970s.

The white and yellow two-tone paint scheme is just the start of the extensive period-correct exterior modifications that include the headlights, taillights, indicators, front and rear bumpers, side skirts, and wheels.

You'll also notice a pair of VW-sourced air vents sitting underneath the massive badge — a nice touch.

With only a little over 100,000 kilometres on the clock, this Suzuki Every seems like a solid buy for a little over $10,000. And while other vans in that price range might have a bigger engine, and more interior space, we can guarantee it won't turn heads as this one will.

Click here to take a look at the listing on our site.