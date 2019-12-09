Caught on camera: scary moment pick-up crashes into Tesla during car wash

You'd think that the amount of technology growth in the motoring world, particularly in terms of safety, could negate the need for things like dashcams. However, clumsy incidents still happen all the time, making recording devices hot property for most car owners.

You're in luck if you own something like a Tesla of course. Their 'sentry' cameras are handy not just in the event of a crash on the road, but also in some cases in documenting incidents in parking lots and at a standstill.

One of the latest instances of a TeslaCam helping out a driver's insurance claim is the attached video. A Tesla Model 3 owner in an American car wash got quite the fright after a Chevrolet Silverado parked behind them in the queue slammed into the back of the EV — all while both vehicles were on the car wash's conveyor belts.

It's not known what prompted the crash; whether the Chevrolet owner perhaps forgot to yank the hand brake or otherwise. But what is known is that the damage to the Model 3 (unsighted in the video) is rather significant.

"Trunk is smashed in; can't open it from app, touchscreen or exterior button," says car owner and video uploader CharlesP2009.

"Lots of water from the car wash poured in and soaked my belongings. And all on a Sunday so I couldn't get it to Tesla and his insurance company wasn't answering the phone."