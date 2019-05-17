DIY Ferrari: 1972 Ferrari Dino in pieces up for auction

A classic Ferrari car is set to sell for £165,000 (NZ$323,000), despite the fact most of it is still packed up in 60 cardboard boxes.

The 1972 Ferrari Dino 246GT was dismantled in the late 1970s by its then Australia-based owner ahead of a restoration project that never happened.

The parts were meticulously filed into dozens of boxes where they remain to this day filling several shelves, having been sold to a British owner in 2015.

The project has been with its current owner since 2018 but he has now conceded he is unlikely to complete the necessary work.

And so it is to go under the hammer on Saturday with specialist classic and sports car auctioneers Historics of Iver, Buckinghamshire.

The auctioneers say the motor represents an 'ideal project' and have given it a pre-sale estimate of £165,000(NZ$323,000).

Once complete the sports car could be worth more than £300,000 (NZ$587,487).

The Dino was originally registered to Avis Rent-A-Car for their new luxury rental office in Belgravia, London.

It had three subsequent owners between 1972 and 1975 before it was purchased by a Surrey-based enthusiast.

The Ferrari lover then locked the car away whilst he toured Europe before deciding to take it with him when he emigrated to Australia in 1976.

It was while he was living Down Under that he dismantled the sports car, diligently, labelling and boxing the parts.

However due to work commitments and ill health he was unable to start the work and it remained in storage for more than 40 years.

He finally sold the vehicle shell and boxes of parts in 2015 when it was shipped back to Britain.

The auctioneers say the yellow motor retains all of its key components, albeit they are not attached to the car.

They have been well-kept down the years and Historics are convinced it will appeal to buyers.

Mathew Priddy, of Historics, said: 'There's always something exciting and inspiring about a classic car restoration project and this one is truly enticing.'

He continued: 'Not only is it one of the most legendary Ferrari models ever produced but the task of dismantling has already been done - and of course it's a wonderful investment opportunity.'

The luxury supercar was named after Enzo Ferrari's son Alfredo - better known as Dino - who died at the age of 24 in 1956.

It is powered by a 2.4 litre V6 engine, has a stylish sloping body and has covered 27,000 miles.

Among the parts that will need to be refitted are the black leather interior, the alloy wheels and the breaks.

The sale takes place this weekend.

