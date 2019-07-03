Double-cab goodness: Incredible custom-made Falcon ute emerges online

Holden and Ford's Aussie rivalry was something of beauty that resulted in some incredible cars coming out of our little corner of the world.

While the two brands were at each other's throats with most vehicles, Holden had the upper hand when it came to two-door performance cars and low-slung double cab utes. And we don't think many enthusiasts dreamed of Ford producing a ute to rival the Crewman, but someone in New Zealand obviously did, and decided to make one themselves.

This piece of incredible engineering showcases Kiwi ingenuity at its finest, and is listed for sale on our site.

Taking the front three-quarters of a Ford Falcon BFIII Ghia Wagon, and mating it with the tray from a BA Falcon ute, a very talented fabricator put this double-cab together with incredible precision.

Without a single seam or mark on the rear end of this ute, someone obviously took their time with this conversion, even taking the time to perfectly line up the body lines of both ends.

Underneath the custom bodywork sits the standard Ghia Wagon chassis, engine, and driveline. And with only 68,970 kilometres on the clock, you know that the trusty Barra 4.0-litre six-cylinder engine has got a lot more life in it.

In the listing on our site, the seller describes this ute being better than its Holden counterpart thanks to how comfy the rear Ghia seats are. This might not be a selling point for everyone, but you never know what might get someone over the line.

Priced at just under $18,000, it does seem a little steep for a dated Falcon, but when you account for all the work that would've gone into this machine, you'd be making money for that price.

If you are interested in purchasing this engineering marvel that could be as iconic as the Paeroa L&P Bottle in the near future, check out the listing here.